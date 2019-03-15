SL teams open season with Lakes indoor

Storm Lake’s Jesus Soto clears the bar during the high jump competition
in Tuesday’s Lakes Conference indoor meet at BVU. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 10:55am
Emma Kenkel won the 200 meters and finished second in the 60 meters, and Skylar Cole and Thomas Olson each finished second in an event to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Lakes Conference indoor track and field meet on Tuesday at BVU’s Lamberti Rec Center.
Kenkel placed second in the 60 meters with a clocking of 8.37 seconds. Sam Louwagie was sixth in 8.58 seconds. Kenkel won the 200 meters in 28.17 seconds. Louwagie was third in 28.82 seconds.
