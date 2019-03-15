SL teams open season with Lakes indoor

Emma Kenkel won the 200 meters and finished second in the 60 meters, and Skylar Cole and Thomas Olson each finished second in an event to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Lakes Conference indoor track and field meet on Tuesday at BVU’s Lamberti Rec Center.

Kenkel placed second in the 60 meters with a clocking of 8.37 seconds. Sam Louwagie was sixth in 8.58 seconds. Kenkel won the 200 meters in 28.17 seconds. Louwagie was third in 28.82 seconds.