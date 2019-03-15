Newell-Fonda’s Coppock is 2019 Times Player of the Year

BY JAMIE KNAPP

When you look at the type of season that Bryce Coppock had this year, it can be viewed as one of a kind.

Only three players in the entire state scored more points this season than the Newell-Fonda junior. Two of those players are Division I recruits. Furthermore, only five players in the state averaged more points per game than Coppock.

The Mustang guard definitely etched his name with some of the top players in the state, which is why he is the choice as 2019 Storm Lake Times Player of the Year.