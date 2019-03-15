N-F FFA host state officers

Newell-Fonda High School welcomed Cole Reiman, North West State vice president and Connor Pickhinke, North West Sentinel to a chapter visit on Feb. 19.

While at the school Tuesday, Reiman and Pickhinke lead interactive workshops for the agriculture education classes. Topics included the FFA brand, opportunities, leadership, and decision making. They also had the opportunity to work with the elementary and farming virtual reality. The officers talked with the agricultural education instructor, Ms. Nieland about what the future of Newell-Fonda FFA looks like.