Mustang speakers qualify for state

Congratulations to the following Newell-Fonda students who qualified for state individual speech:

Anna Tiefenthaler – Interpretation of Prose – “On Panic: Or Conquering Fear Like a Child.”

Hannah Taylor – Interpretation of Poetry – “Nonsense.”

Kalina Schubert – Public Address – Aly Raisman Survivor Impact Statement, After Dinner Speaking – “Stuck.”

Liz Smith – Literary Program – “Regret.”

Jazli Lopez – Interpretation of Prose – “The Day the Challenger Exploded.”

Hannah Taylor – Storytelling – “The Wonkey Donkey.”