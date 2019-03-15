Larsen, Decker to play in IBCA all-star games; Larsen 1A state player of year

Several area prep basketball players have received postseason honors and recognition from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association.

Newell-Fonda senior Olivia Larsen was selected to play in the IBCA girls all-star game, which will be played at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. She will represent the Northwest Iowa team.

Larsen was also chosen as the state’s Class 1A Player of the Year. Larsen and teammates Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker made the Class 1A Region 8 team. Newell-Fonda’s Dick Jungers was voted as the region’s coach of the year.