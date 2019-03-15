Kraemer receives Shea Scholarship

Kraemer receives Shea Scholarship

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 10:24am

Buena Vista County Soil & Water Conservation District is honored to present Abby Kraemer with the $1,500 Dr. T.E. Shea Conservation Memorial Scholarship. 

The district on behalf of the Shea family,  recognize outstanding high school seniors who plan to study agriculture or natural resources at a two or four-year college or university.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.