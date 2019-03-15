Hott helps others understand the importance of colonoscopies

When you hear the phrase “people person” many Storm Lakers would say Bud Hott would make the top ten list. For over 45 years he has helped people while shopping at Hy-Vee. Helping people is what Bud is all about and if his story can help just one of you he wants to share.

“When I reached the age of 50 my wife encouraged me to get my first colonoscopy and I thought I don’t want to go through the prep or procedure,” says Bud. “I learned the procedure isn’t anything I can’t handle and is actually better than getting the flu.”