Glorious night of dance

The Storm Lake High School Dance Squad performs their winning
hoopla routine to “Edge of Glory” at Friday evening’s Dance Squad
Night. Dancers of all ages and nationalities feted retiring coach
Colleen Wabeke in the two-hour show.
on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:52am
Storm Lake High School gym was alive with music, dance and applause last Friday night at the annual Dance Squad night.
There were a few tears, though, as Colleen Wabeke, known to all as “Co,” retires at the end of the school year after 35 years as a dance coach. “The whole night was very bittersweet,” she said. “We are excited about this next chapter in our life, but leaving what I’ve done for years is extremely hard.”
