East School Early Childhood celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

AROUND TOWN

BY MARY CULLEN

The East School Early Childhood Center and Gingerbread Preschool classes celebrated Dr. Seuss' Birthday on Friday, March 1 with a literacy music event.

Several classes made Dr. Seuss hats and Lorax mustaches. The librarian, Laura, read the book, A Great Day for UP by Dr. Seuss and the school nurse, Amanda, let the Happy Birthday balloon go up, up and up.