Clay Central going elementary only

Clay Central-Everly School Board made the decision to discontinue 7-12 grade education effective at the end of this school year.

Declining enrollment led to the board’s action.

The location of the elementary building and details governing agreements with surrounding districts will be decided at subsequent board meetings.

A recent community survey yielded 230 responses. It reported 34.8% favored sharing activities with Spencer, 30% with Okoboji, 24.3% with Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn and 10.9% with Sioux Central.