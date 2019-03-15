Area BVU science students honored for Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award

The Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award rewards business and science students who excel in their academic pursuits and encourages quality learning experiences for students outside the classroom. Nine Buena Vista University science students have been selected for the Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement Award for the 2018 calendar year including: Matthew Swanson, a computer science major of Aurelia and Yulisa Vazquez, a math educucation major of Storm Lake.

