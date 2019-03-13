Toddle Time met on Feb. 22 at Alta Libary.

It started off with our opening song, It’s Time for Story Time, doing the actions to the song and playing instruments.

The book, Hooray For Hats! was read to the children who also got to participate in the story by putting the animals on the felt board and then adding hats to the animals. They also got to help read some words in the book like, Go Away! I’m Grumpy and Hooray For Friends!”