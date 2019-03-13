SL’s Bozonie, Deng, Nyaw to play in all-star games

The American State Bank-Defender Gold Club annual high school all-star basketball games are scheduled for Saturday, March 16, starting at 2 p.m. at the De Witt Gym on Dordt’s campus in Sioux Center.

A boys game will follow at approximately 3:15 p.m. and there will be a 3-point shooting contest as well.

High school seniors from the Lakes, Siouxland and War Eagle Conferences will make up this year’s rosters and includes Rachel Bozonie, Cham Deng and Mach Nyaw of Storm Lake.