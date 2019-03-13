Randall Huston

Randall G. “Randy” Huston, 72, of Huntsville, Mo., died Monday, March 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 30, 1946 in Benson, Minn. to Willard I. and Minnie (Wagner) Huston.

Randy served in the United States Army before receiving an honorable discharge.

Randy married Elizabeth Sinning on Aug. 27, 1983 in Lawton. Also surviving are his children: Troy of Chisago City, Minn.; D’Lisa of Griswold; Ashley of West Des Moines; and Cassie Huston of Altoona; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a brother, Dr. Richard Huston of Faribault, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Howard Hatlelid of Storm Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gerald; and sister Lois Hatlelid.

Per Randy’s request, cremation with care was performed at Cater Funeral Home in Moberly, Mo. A remembrance gathering will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at the Amvets in Storm Lake. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul, Minn., on March 18. Randy has chosen that memorials be given to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) endowed scholarship at South Central College. Memorials can be sent to his brother Dr. Richard Huston, 4425 195th St. W., Faribault, MN 55021.