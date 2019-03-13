Police Reports

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 9:43am
Man accused of sexual assault
A Storm Lake man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman and raped her in front of a juvenile in a residence on Russell Street.
At 5:04 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to 603 Russell St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.
A juvenile told police 33-year-old Mihkel Hadley, assaulted his mother in the residence. Police located Hadley at the residence and took him into custody.
