The Storm Lake Music Department’s 57th annual Parade of Bands took place in the high school gym and brought together instrumentalists from grades 5-12. The high school Mariachi band entertained as concert band members took their places. Chris Bermudez and Leo Vang on guitarron and Daniel Ledesma on guitar are just part of this group. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.