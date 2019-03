Marcella A. Radke, 94, of Storm Lake died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.