Hansens share IOWAY info to Red Hats

BY NANCY PLOEGER

Schaller Red Hats met at the Lutheran Church in Schaller on Feb. 19. Seven ladies and four guests, Sharri Hansen, guest speaker, Marlys Brosamie and Judy Vondrak from Galva, and Brenda Naberhaus had dinner at Sizzlin J Bar & Grill in Galva. Sharri and her husband Darwyn are our IOWAY (Individual Outreach With Adults and Youth) coordinators for NW Iowa through Iowa District West, LCMS. This is a group of individuals who help Ellie Menz, IOWAY coordinator from Jefferson, who need help in the mission field.