BVU’s Kerkhoff ends career with tough day at national tourney

It was a tough way to end his career, but Buena Vista’s Brad Kerkhoff had a lot to be proud of despite dropping a pair of lopsided matches during the first day of the national tournament last Friday in Roanoke, Va.

Kerkhoff’s day began against Mark Choinski of UW-Oshkosh, an opponent he had defeated 11-5 earlier this season. It was a scorelss match until Choinski tossed Kerkhoff to his back with just over a minute left in the opening period and led 6-0. Kerkhoff worked to escape with 46 seconds left and then picked up a penalty point seconds later to make it 6-2.