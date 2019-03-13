Benefit for O’Bannon on March 24

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/13/2019 - 10:29am
Storm Lake United Methodist Church will host a community wide benefit maid rite dinner to help Shelby O'Bannon with her medical expenses on Sunday, March 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This event will be held in the Family Life Center at the church, so please enter through the canopy doors on the east side of the building.
