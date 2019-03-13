ANCIENT CHINA FOR KIDS

Mulan (Kayla Keokham) clumsily bumps into the
Mulan Jr. brought to life by SLMS cast of 86
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Storm Lake Middle School’s production of Mulan Jr. this weekend breaks tradition not only with the story of the girl in ancient China who defied her superiors and joined the military.
It’s the second year in a row we get to see the Storm Lake middle schoolers in a musical.
