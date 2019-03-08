The Turn Around team opens new dance season

The Turn Around Dance and Gymnastics competitive dance team, TTA Lightning, opened their second dance competition season in Sheldon Feb. 23.

TTA Lightning has three members this year, two of which are returning members of the team: Jamie Buddenhagen of Aurelia and Kielee Larson of Storm Lake. New to the team this year is McKenzie Wilson of Alta. All three girls have taken dance together at The Turn Around in Storm Lake for four years.