Tornado first graders perform next Tuesday

Remember ‘Little Rabbit Foo Foo?’

The public is invited to “Animals on Parade, a musical program by Storm Lake Elementary first graders March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Storm Lake Elementary gym

The 165-plus students are taught by Mrs. Becky Brown, Mrs. San Juanita Chamul, Mrs. Vicki Flink, Miss Whitney Gebers, Mrs. Missy Jenness, Mrs. Erin Nelson, Mr. Nate Reichter and Mrs. Molly Richardson.