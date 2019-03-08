Tornado first graders perform next Tuesday

Alaina Mohr will be the “Old Lady Who Swallowed
a Frog.” The first graders will perform songs about
animals in this concert.
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 10:09am
Remember ‘Little Rabbit Foo Foo?’
The public is invited to “Animals on Parade, a musical program by Storm Lake Elementary first graders March 12 at 7 p.m. in the Storm Lake Elementary gym
The 165-plus students are taught by Mrs. Becky Brown, Mrs. San Juanita Chamul, Mrs. Vicki Flink, Miss Whitney Gebers, Mrs. Missy Jenness, Mrs. Erin Nelson, Mr. Nate Reichter and Mrs. Molly Richardson.
