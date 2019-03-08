Ridge View National Honor Society

Ridge View High School National Honor Society held its induction ceremony Monday night, March 4 at Ridge View High School. New inductees are, front row, L-R: Alex Movall, Kennedy Mason, Katlyn Wiese, Kenzee Wunschel, Nathan Yockey and Tate Phillips. Back: McKenna Albers, Beth Bailey, Hanna Blackmore, Russell Brummer, Connor Pickhinke, Austin Degen, Jordan Grothe, Kate Kofmehl and Veronica Kron. Photo by Katie Tesch

