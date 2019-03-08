Parade of Tables to fund Africa trip for Halie Larsen

Enjoy salad luncheon and dessert with your friends

BY DOLORES CULLEN

St. Mary’s graduate Halie Larsen invites you to a Parade of Tables event next Saturday – just one of the steps on her journey to fulfill her dream of someday being a doctor.

The fundraiser will help Halie pay for a medical mission trip to Tanzania with Hope Ministries. She made the same trip in 2016 when she was a biology student at Buena Vista University.