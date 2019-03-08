Latest blood drive hauls in 40 units

For over 15 years, Storm Lake and surrounding communities have been supporting the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, at the community blood drives coordinated by Buena Vista Regional Medical Center.

The blood drive was held March 5 to help the blood center in a very high need time during colder months. Several donors stepped up to give this winter season by saving lives.

LifeServe Blood Center was able to collect 40 units of blood saving up to 120 local lives.