COURT REPORT

Buena Vista County

Non-jury trial for sexual abuse conviction

Former Carson City, Nev., resident Ronald Taylor is scheduled for yet another non-jury trial May 15 to address his sexual abuse conviction.

Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer ordered the trial date earlier this month.

Taylor will address his second claim his trial counsel was ineffective in defending him against his conviction of lascivious acts with a child in 2012.

Fine for fight