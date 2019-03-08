BVU softball, tennis players earn ARC honors

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 10:34am
Buena Vista University third baseman Kate Lesmeister has been named the American Rivers Conference Softball Position Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday.
Lesmeister had a big week at the plate for BVU, reaching base 10 times over the course of four games as the Beavers went 4-0. She hit a team-leading .625 for the week (5-for-8) with a pair of doubles, a home run and a team-high seven RBI. Lesmeister also walked five times and had 10 total bases.
