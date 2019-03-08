BVC Community Foundation Spring 2019 Grant Cycle now open

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:38am
Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Spring Grant Cycle. The application form can be downloaded from the foundation’s web page at www.bvcountyfoundation.com or requested by email at bvcfoundation@gmail.com.
The deadline for turning in applications in the spring 2019 round of grants is 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 21.
