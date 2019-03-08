BV County okays budget with tax rate decline thanks to pipeline

The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed its annual budget with no public comments.

The overall levy for urban residents will be $6.65 per $1,000, a 3% decrease. The levy for rural residents will be $9.79 per $1,000 a 2% decrease. The Storm Lake Times reported the cause of the decrease was an increase of $57 million in valuation added from the Dakota Access Pipeline.

No members of the public or department heads w