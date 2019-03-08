BOYS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNEY

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 10:39am
CLASS 1A
SEMIFINALS WEDNESDAY
Grand View Christ. 59, Montezuma 36
Alburnett 39, Remsen St. Mary’s 37
CONSOLATION THURSDAY
Montezuma vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
CHAMPIONSHIP TODAY
Grand View Christian (25-1) vs. Alburnett (20-5), 2:10 p.m.
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS WEDNESDAY
Boyden-Hull 62, South Hamilton 59
North Linn 54, Van Meter 47
