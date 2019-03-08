Being better humans in fifth grade

The Storm Lake Police Department’s “Be a Better Human” partnership with Storm Lake Middle School fifth graders continues to progress with projects like this: On March 2, Dr. Seuss’s birthday, members of the department read books by the great author to students in their classrooms.

Students are being challenged to nominate their peers as “better humans,” citing examples where, for instance, someone demonstrates a pillar of good character.

Students are “turned in” for being respectful to a teacher, helping clean up a classroom or sitting with someone all alone at lunch.