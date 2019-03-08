Bean reigns as BV Pork Queen

Buena Vista County 2019 Pork Queen Abby Bean reigned over
last Friday’s annual pork producers banquet at Columbus Club
Hall. Two girls share the title of Miss Pigtails this year, Karina
Bloom and Ava McCarthy.
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:32am
Rebuhn honored with Hog Wild Award at annual banquet
The Buena Vista County Pork Producers royalty were introduced Friday night during the organization’s annual banquet. The 2019 BV County Pork Queen is Abby Bean, who continues in the role from last year. She is the daughter of C.J. and Christine Bean and is a junior at Sioux Central High School.
