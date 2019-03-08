12 years in prison for selling meth

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/08/2019 - 9:44am
A Storm Lake man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison.
Raymond Andrew Kerns, 37, received the term after a Sept. 10, 2018, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute. Kerns was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense in Pottawattamie County in August 2017.
