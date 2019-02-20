Toddle Time at Alta Library

Throwing snowballs into the basket are Everett and Ellie Roehrig
and the daughter of Rachele Randall.
Toddle Time is held at the Alta Community Library on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Children ages five and under are welcome to come and enjoy a story, learn action and nursery rhymes and other fun activities.
The toddlers start out singing their opening song “It’s Time for Storytime” and then we play musical instruments with the song.
