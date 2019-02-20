River Valley eliminates Ridge View from district tourney, 52-38

Ridge View’s Jacob Tokheim attempts
a shot while being guarded by River
Valley’s Trey Goettsch during last
Friday’s district game. TIMES
photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Every time Ridge View started to get close, River Valley would answer with a 3-pointer.
The Wolverines made several shots from behind the arc in the second half as they ended Ridge View’s season with a 52-38 win in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.
River Valley held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. The Wolverines got a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to take a 26-24 lead into the locker room.
