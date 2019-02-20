River Valley eliminates Ridge View from district tourney, 52-38

Ridge View’s Jacob Tokheim attempts

a shot while being guarded by River

Valley’s Trey Goettsch during last

Friday’s district game. TIMES

photo by JAMIE KNAPP

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:26pm

Every time Ridge View started to get close, River Valley would answer with a 3-pointer.

The Wolverines made several shots from behind the arc in the second half as they ended Ridge View’s season with a 52-38 win in a Class 1A district quarterfinal game last Friday at Sioux Rapids.

River Valley held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter. The Wolverines got a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to take a 26-24 lead into the locker room.

