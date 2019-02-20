Ridge View upsets No. 14 South Central Calhoun in regionals

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:08pm
Raptors beat Titans 63-53 to advance to regional finals
Ridge View made a strong opening statement.
The Raptors came to play in their Class 2A regional semifinal matchup against No. 14-ranked South Central Calhoun as they used a 20-6 first quarter spurt to take control.
It was a lead Ridge View would never relinquish as they upset the Titans 63-53 last Friday at Rockwell City.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.