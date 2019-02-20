Police Reports

Woman busted for hauling meth to informant

A Storm Lake woman was arrested on Friday for delivering methamphetamine to an informant and driving while high on the same drug.

At 3:42 a.m. Friday, an officer stopped a vehicle near the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Seneca Street because the driver, 26-year-old Sandra Chaidez, was wanted for delivering methamphetamine to an SLPD informant.