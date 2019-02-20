Parker Dale Mooney, 89, of Sac City passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Park View Rehabilitation Center in Sac City.

Dale was born near Nemaha, on Aug. 30, 1929, to parents Marvin Mooney and Ruth (Parker) Mooney. He was baptized as an infant by Reverend Rasmussen at Nemaha Methodist Church and was a loyal member of the Methodist Church to the end of his life. Dale attended and graduated from Delaware Township Consolidated School. After graduation, he worked in Storm Lake for a brief time and then returned to Nemaha to farm in partnership with one of his uncles.

On Feb. 22, 1953, Dale was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beverly. In the early 1960s, they moved to Storm Lake where Dale worked as a feed salesman for Farmers Elevator for four years. An offer to rent a farm north of Nemaha presented itself so Dale and Bev moved to the farm. He worked for several years farming in partnership with his brother Damon.

In 1979, Dale retired from farming and he and Bev moved to Sac City where he was employed as a field underwriter for Sac Farmers Mutual Insurance Association. Dale enjoyed traveling the state of Iowa and making a photographic record of several properties and establishing new agencies. With his travels, he made many long- time friendships. Dale also liked watching high school and college spectator sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and following the Farmall Promenade. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Dale is survived by his wife Beverly of Sac City; brothers: Dick (June) Mooney of Alta; and Damon (Pam) Mooney of Nemaha; sister-in-law Phyllis Davis of Nemaha; several nieces, nephews and their families; Dale took a great interest in all of their achievements and activities. He is also survived by his aunt Velma Peterson and several extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Ruth Mooney; infant daughter Brenda Renee; sister Donna Novak; brothers-in-law: Richie Davis and Victor Novak; parents-in-law Roscoe and Ellien Cook.

Memorial services were held Saturday, Feb. 16 at United Methodist Church in Sac City. Burial was at Delaware Township Cemetery in Nemaha. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City was in charge of arrangements.