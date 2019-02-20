Newell-Fonda has little trouble with Ar-We-Va in region semifinals

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 12:09pm
Top-ranked Newell-Fonda followed its same pattern to victory. Get out to a fast start and keep the foot on the gas.
The Mustangs outscored Ar-We-Va 19-9 in the first quarter and then followed that up with a 22-9 spurt in the second quarter to put the game away in the first half as they beat the Rockets 73-42 in a Class 1A regional semifinal game last Friday at Newell.
Newell-Fonda (23-0) played No. 14-ranked Westwood (19-4) in a regional final game on Monday at Ida Grove.
Newell-Fonda led 41-18 at halftime. It was 58-33 going heading into the fourth period of play.
