Newell-Fonda has little trouble with Ar-We-Va in region semifinals

Top-ranked Newell-Fonda followed its same pattern to victory. Get out to a fast start and keep the foot on the gas.

The Mustangs outscored Ar-We-Va 19-9 in the first quarter and then followed that up with a 22-9 spurt in the second quarter to put the game away in the first half as they beat the Rockets 73-42 in a Class 1A regional semifinal game last Friday at Newell.

Newell-Fonda (23-0) played No. 14-ranked Westwood (19-4) in a regional final game on Monday at Ida Grove.

Newell-Fonda led 41-18 at halftime. It was 58-33 going heading into the fourth period of play.