Newell-Fonda girls heading back to state

No. 1 Mustangs beat Westwood 79-44 in regional final game

Newell-Fonda scored 10 unanswered points to start the second quarter as the No. 1-ranked Mustangs outscored Westwood 26-4 in that period to take control and advance to the state tournament after a 79-44 win in a Class 1A regional final game on Monday night at Ida Grove.