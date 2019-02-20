Local schools will take aid hike

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:13am
2% increase beats 10-year average
BY TOM CULLEN
Local superintendents are thrilled about the Iowa Legislature’s passage of a 2.06% increase in supplemental state aid.
Storm Lake Supt. Stacey Cole told The Storm Lake Times last week the increase was the third-highest that the Legislature’s appropriated in the last 10 years. The average increase since 2010 has been 1.7%, around half of what it was in the previous 10 years.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.