Local schools will take aid hike

2% increase beats 10-year average

BY TOM CULLEN

Local superintendents are thrilled about the Iowa Legislature’s passage of a 2.06% increase in supplemental state aid.

Storm Lake Supt. Stacey Cole told The Storm Lake Times last week the increase was the third-highest that the Legislature’s appropriated in the last 10 years. The average increase since 2010 has been 1.7%, around half of what it was in the previous 10 years.