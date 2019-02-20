Life at 100

Why dress up like an old person when you can look old virtually? First-graders at Storm Lake Elementary School celebrated the 100th Day of school a few weeks ago by using an app to make their faces look old. “They thought it was hilarious,” said teacher Missy Jenness. We appreciated the positive spin this project put on old age. Students filled in the blanks for sentences like “I’d have a party and invite 100 ___” and “I’d open my presents and get 100___.” It ended with “How fun and exciting turning 100 will be!” Above are Miyah Gonzalez and Neymar Lagunes.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.