Lake Center for Well-Being welcomes Dr. Meg McKeon

BY MARY CULLEN

Dr. Meg McKeon began her mental health counseling office, Lake Center for Well-Being (www.lcforwellbeing.com) (info@lcforwellbeing.com) in December in Storm Lake at 540 Oneida St., Suite 1. She offers counseling to manage mental and emotional stress, depression and anxiety to individuals, family therapy, couples services and corporate services work.