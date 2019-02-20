Join LSI Foster Care and Adoption for upcoming orientation

Lutheran Services in Iowa will host an orientation for Storm Lake community members to learn more about foster care and adoption.

Hundreds of Iowa children are currently in need of a foster family, but there are not enough foster homes in western Iowa and the Storm Lake area.

This orientation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1614 W. Fifth St., in Storm Lake.