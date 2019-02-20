Fun at Storm Lake Library

Fun at Storm Lake Library

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:37am

Adult Coloring

Storm Lake Public Library will host an Adult Coloring Night on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. 

Coloring pages, pencils, and refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Library organization. All adults are welcome to come and enjoy a fun and creative evening.

Library Puzzle Contest Expands

The Storm Lake Public Library has expanded its next puzzle contest by including a youth category (ages 12-18) and a children's category (ages 11 and under).

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.