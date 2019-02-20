Fun at Storm Lake Library

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:37am
Adult Coloring
Storm Lake Public Library will host an Adult Coloring Night on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Coloring pages, pencils, and refreshments will be provided by Friends of the Library organization. All adults are welcome to come and enjoy a fun and creative evening.
Library Puzzle Contest Expands
The Storm Lake Public Library has expanded its next puzzle contest by including a youth category (ages 12-18) and a children's category (ages 11 and under).
