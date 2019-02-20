Daniel Tiger from IPTV visits SL Libary

Salli Nichols and Elizabeth Huff with Daniel.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:38am
AROUND TOWN
BY MARY CULLEN
Daniel Tiger from Iowa Public Television visited the Storm Lake Public Library last Saturday morning. Around 150 children and their parents met the star of “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” television show.
There were many fun activities for the two to eight year old children to participate in with their families. Books and door prizes were given away, as well as hot dogs and drinks.
