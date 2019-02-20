Curtain rises on performance series

Professional ventriloquist Todd Oliver puts words into the mouths of

audience volunteers at a performance for Storm Lake Elementary

School students Friday.

Wed, 02/20/2019 - 10:52am

Backstage with Irving, the talking dog

BY DOLORES CULLEN

“You’ll be howling for more!” boasts one of the promotions for Todd Oliver and his talking dog Irving. The duo came to Storm Lake as part of Community Education’s Performing Arts Series last weekend, and at the school performance Friday morning we saw kids not only howling, they were hysterically rolling around in their seats.

