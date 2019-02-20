Central Bank donates to CAASA

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:22am
Central Bank staff made a generous donation to CAASA. Money was raised through employee donations to wear blue jeans to work on the last Friday in January. CAASA offers free and confidential supportive services to survivors of sexual violence. Central staff present the donation to CAASA advocate, Jenny Ahlers.
