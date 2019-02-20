BV prosecutor docket filled with traffic offenses

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 11:02am
They comprise 40% of caseload
Around 40% of the BV County Attorney’s office caseload consists of what County Attorney Paul Allen calls “serious traffic offenses” that he can’t deter under the state’s sentencing framework.
Storm Lake Police Chief Mark Prosser told The Times the SLPD issued 457 citations in 2018 for OWI, no insurance, and driving while barred, suspended or revoked. Prosser says he’s dedicated whatever resources he can to prosecute those offenses.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.