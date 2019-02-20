BV prosecutor docket filled with traffic offenses

They comprise 40% of caseload

Around 40% of the BV County Attorney’s office caseload consists of what County Attorney Paul Allen calls “serious traffic offenses” that he can’t deter under the state’s sentencing framework.

Storm Lake Police Chief Mark Prosser told The Times the SLPD issued 457 citations in 2018 for OWI, no insurance, and driving while barred, suspended or revoked. Prosser says he’s dedicated whatever resources he can to prosecute those offenses.